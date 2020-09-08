Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.00. Assure shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.