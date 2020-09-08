At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

