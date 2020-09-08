Atom Investors LP Buys 8,362 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 178.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,327 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

