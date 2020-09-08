Atom Investors LP Makes New $521,000 Investment in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. Analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

