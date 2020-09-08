Atom Investors LP Makes New $967,000 Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,122.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,794. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.