Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

