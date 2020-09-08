Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 67,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 987.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 286,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 260,541 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

