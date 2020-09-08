AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.04 ($27.11).

Get AXA alerts:

CS stock opened at €17.31 ($20.36) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.52 and its 200-day moving average is €19.00. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.