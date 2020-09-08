Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.07. Aytu Bioscience shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 19,223 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

