Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,222 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,485 shares of company stock valued at $67,153,991. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.