Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 144,405 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 328.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 791,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 557,717 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 49,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.