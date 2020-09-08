Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 146,710 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 177.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,710 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

