Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 460,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,158,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,577 shares of company stock worth $134,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.