Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,710 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Realty Income by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

