Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

