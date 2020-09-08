Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

