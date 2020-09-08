Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,263 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.13.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

