Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 68,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 202.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,725,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

