Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of AEP opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

