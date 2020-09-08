Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

