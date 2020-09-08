Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Shares of PANW opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

