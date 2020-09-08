Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.41 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,299,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

