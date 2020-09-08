Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

