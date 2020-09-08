Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.76 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

