Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

IBB opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

