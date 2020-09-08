Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,886 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.