Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,014,000.

IWP opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $180.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

