Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,667 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

