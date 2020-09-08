Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 88,687 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,687 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 380,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.