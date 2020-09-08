Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CSX by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

