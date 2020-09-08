Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,601 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 766,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Marriott International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

