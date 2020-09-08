Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

