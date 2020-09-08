Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

