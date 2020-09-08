Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $422.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.94. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.45.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

