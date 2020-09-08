Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,482,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

