Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,111 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.