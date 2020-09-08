Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,386 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,386 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.