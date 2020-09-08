Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 509,896 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,896 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

