Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,591 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.