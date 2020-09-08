Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 28.3% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 805,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in BP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 18,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.71. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

