Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14.

