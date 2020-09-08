Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,492 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Bunge worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

BG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,327. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

