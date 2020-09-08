Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 353,854 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

