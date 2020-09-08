Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,904,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

GD traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

