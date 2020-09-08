Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 786,891 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 7,538,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 700.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 11,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

