Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,250 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of J M Smucker worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. 31,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

