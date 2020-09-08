Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Insulet worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

