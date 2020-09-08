Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $22.43 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,664,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 477,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

