Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 94,702 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Toll Brothers worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,472 shares of company stock worth $9,191,637 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

