Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 351,022 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 351,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 16,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,138. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

